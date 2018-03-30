How Faith-Based Movies Are Making Their Comeback Ahead of Easter

Faith-based entertainment is making a comeback, just in time for Easter.

On the big screen, Hollywood is hoping the faithful will pack theaters for three new movies with spiritual messages.

Opening this weekend, “God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness,” is the third installment of the “God’s Not Dead” franchise that has previously raked in $80 million.

The latest film features Tatum O’Neal and John Corbett as an atheist who has to face his past when his brother’s church burns down.

Inside Edition’s own Megan Alexander has a cameo in the movie, playing a reporter.

Also in theaters is “I Can Only Imagine,” a film based on the popular Christian song and starring Dennis Quaid.

Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus in Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ,” is returning to the genre in the title role of “Paul, Apostle of Christ.”

There’s a reason Hollywood is turning to the bible for inspiration, according to faith-based movie producer, Phil Cook.

“We’ve seen the resurgence of faith-based film for a while now however it’s not really broken open like it has,” Cook told Inside Edition. “Movies like this bring people together. Particularly right now, we live in such a polarized culture.”

The trend continues on television, with the classic “The Ten Commandments” airing on ABC this Saturday.

And, a live adaption of the classic musical “Jesus Christ Superstar,” starring John Legend as Jesus, will air on NBC Easter Sunday.

