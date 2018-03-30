LeBron passes Jordan with 867th straight double-digit game

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James leaves the court after being ejected for a double technical in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 108-97. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James broke Michael Jordan’s NBA record by scoring at least 10 points in his 867th straight regular-season game, a streak he could make nearly untouchable by the end of his brilliant career.

James entered Friday’s game against New Orleans sharing the mark with Jordan, one of his boyhood heroes. But with a two-handed dunk midway through the first quarter, James moved ahead of Jordan, whose streak stretched from 1986 to 2001.

During a stoppage in play, James was the ball and he received a standing ovation from the crowd, which included pop superstar Justin Timberlake.

James last failed to score in double digits on Jan. 5, 2007, against Milwaukee. In the time since, he has won three NBA championships, left Cleveland for Miami and returned, and established himself as one of the best players in league history.

At 33, he’s playing as well as ever and next month he’ll head into the playoffs attempting to reach his eighth straight NBA Finals.

