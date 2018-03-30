Man arrested for threatening to blow up West Virginia Walmart

WOWK Published:
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – The Nitro Police Department have arrested a man for threatening to blow up the Walmart in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

According to Chief Eggleton, the Walmart was briefly on lockdown at around 3:00 PM on Friday, March 30th, 2018, after a man made a bomb threat to an employee.

Police say, Leonard Simpson, 59, of Nitro, brought a backpack into the store and left it inside. An employee asked Simpson where the backpack was, when he responded, “you’ll know where it is when it blows up.”

Police were able to locate the backpack and did not locate any explosive devices.

The lockdown has been lifted and no injuries were reported.

Simpson is now in custody.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s