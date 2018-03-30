Mary Kay Letourneau’s Husband, Vili Fualaau, Arrested for DUI: Report

Mary Kay Letourneau’s husband has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence after allegedly crashing his SUV into two cars in Washington state, according to reports.

Vili Fualaau, 34, allegedly had a dazed expression, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech when police in Burien stopped him on Feb. 2, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

He agreed to take a field sobriety test, but before he could start, Letourneau allegedly drove onto the scene and yelled at him to stop because their lawyer was coming, TMZ reported.

Fualaau reportedly took a blood test two hours later, when his blood alcohol content tested at .08, the minimum level for a DUI. He also allegedly tested positive for THC.

Letourneau and Fualaau first became involved when she was 34 and he was 12. They met while she taught his sixth grade class.

The couple married in 2005 after Letourneau served seven years for child rape.

They have two grown daughters. The eldest was conceived when Fualaau was 14.

“I’m not a victim,” he once told Inside Edition. “I’m not ashamed of being in love with Mary Kay.”

The pair filed for legal separation in May 2017, nearly two weeks before their 12th wedding anniversary.

Though they claimed “our marital community ended,” the pair continued living in the same household, and Fualaau later withdrew the separation filing.

Fualaau posted bail after being booked for DUI. He is reportedly set for a court hearing next week.

