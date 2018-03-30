‘Miracle’ three-month-old survives being ejected during crash

ATLANTA (WCMH) — A Georgia mother is thankful after her baby survived after being ejected during a crash.

Hannah McKinney’s baby girl, 3-month-old Robin, was in a van with her aunt last month when they were involved in a crash.

“It flipped like front to trunk twice,” Hannah told WSB-TV.

Robin was ejected from her car seat, and thrown to the back of the van.

Luckily she only suffered a hairline fracture and some glass shards to her head.

Hannah says she believes the strap covers on Robin’s car seat may have contributed to her baby coming loose.

“They said it probably just slid against her shirt and with the force she just popped right out of there,” Hannah told WSB-TV.

Experts say it’s best not to add any after-market products to car seats unless they have been approved by the seat’s manufacturer.