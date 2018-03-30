Mother and Young Son Stumble Upon ‘Holy Grail of Shipwrecks,’ a Well-Preserved 18th Century Boat

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published:

A mom and her son were looking for sea shells on a Florida beach when they found something far more impressive.

Julie Turner and her 8-year-old son Patrick were at Ponte Vedra Beach outside Jacksonville Wednesday morning when they stumbled upon a shipwreck dating back as far as 300 years.

“When we first saw it I thought it’s probably maybe a pier of some sort until I walked closer to it,” Turner said. But her son “knew immediately it was a ship.”

The vessel is 48-feet long and its wooden pegs are still intact.

Meteorologist Rebecca Barry of Jacksonville’s WJXT says the shipwreck turned up after heavy surf over the last week.

“You never underestimate the power of the ocean,” she said. “We had six- to nine-foot – occasionally 11-foot – waves for about 48 hours. We had very strong onshore winds pushing a higher volume of water sending debris like that ship to the shoreline.”

Volunteers are now securing the wreckage with ropes to transport it to a local museum.

Researchers are taking photos and measurements of the wreckage to create a 3D model of the ship.

RELATED STORIES

See the World’s Eeriest Abandoned Places


Couple Shipwrecked Overnight Rescued After Writing ‘HELP’ in the Sand


Wreck of World War II Navy Ship Found, 76 Years After Sinking With 5 Brothers on Board

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s