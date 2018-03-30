Netflix hiring people to binge-watch

By Published:
(AP File Photo/Paul Sakuma)

(WFLA) – If you like binge-watching TV shows and movies on Netflix, you’ll want to check out a new job that’s available.

The company is looking to hire people to watch, categorize and rate its movies and shows as an “editorial analyst.”

Netflix has already posted the job on its website. The listing says, “You will be tagging, rating, researching and enhancing title-level metadata for the Netflix Originals catalogue.”

The company says it is looking for someone who is passionate about movies and TV and can remain objective and deliver constructive analysis.

The website does not list any information on salary.

You can learn more about the position here.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s