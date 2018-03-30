New York man appears to be building his own freeway off-ramp

(WGRZ) A man is building what appears to be his own off-ramp on a New York highway that leads to his business.

Eric White is a member of the Seneca Indian Tribe, and owns the Big Indian Smoke Shop in Irving.

He’s reportedly building the ramp as part of a personal protest after losing a legal battle with the State of New York over allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes.

The Federal Highway Administration says it’s looking into the matter. A spokesperson says the agency typically needs to approve any new ramps to an interstate, but is not sure how that policy applies to tribal land.

White has not yet commented on the issue, but his attorney, Paul Cambria said, “Mr. White believes there is no valid easement that the Thruway has over sovereign territory.”

The Seneca Nation says it has no role whatsoever in what is taking place.

