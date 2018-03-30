Officer Dragged By Suspect’s Car In Shocking Traffic Stop Caught on Dashcam: Cops

An Ohio police officer is happy to be unhurt this week after a traffic stop ended with him being dragged while hanging halfway out of a suspect’s car.

The frightening incident was all caught by the Cleveland-area officer’s dashcam and bodycam, which show him approaching a gold Honda on a residential street Thursday.

After a brief interaction, the officer attempts to place suspect Jose Camacho under arrest.

In the video, the suspect appears to struggle to stay inside the car as the officer attempts to pull him out by the arm.

“Please, man, don’t! I’m begging you,” the suspect says.

A video released by the Brooklyn, Ohio police then cuts to dashcam footage, which shows the gold Honda as it suddenly lurches forward with the officer’s legs hanging out of the driver’s side door.

The car strikes a tree then makes a nearly 360 degree turn with the officer still holding on before he tumbles out into the street and the car screeches off.

The officer suffered a shoulder injury and was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

After a brief search, 33-year-old Camacho was arrested by Cleveland police.

