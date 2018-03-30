Ohio State basketball legends reunite for celebrity shootout

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The NCAA Final Four weekend is one of the most exciting in the basketball season.

Ohio State Buckeye legends Greg Oden and Katie Smith, Columbus basketball icons, WNBA players, and a few local TV talents made a slam dunk in the Celebrity Shootout.

“I’m from Columbus, I’m from Ohio. And the see the guys and everyone rally around and be a part of it. It means a lot to me,” said Smith, an Olympic gold medalist.

Columbus Crew legend Frankie Hejduk had the best shoe game on the court, but came to play soccer.

“It is a little bit weird for me as a soccer guy to be inside with no air. Time to get that oxygen thing down,” said Hejduk.