Ohio State basketball legends reunite for celebrity shootout

By Published:
Greg Oden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The NCAA Final Four weekend is one of the most exciting in the basketball season.

NBC4’s Tyler Carter with Greg Oden and Katie Smith.

Ohio State Buckeye legends Greg Oden and Katie Smith, Columbus basketball icons, WNBA players, and a few local TV talents made a slam dunk in the Celebrity Shootout.

“I’m from Columbus, I’m from Ohio. And the see the guys and everyone rally around and be a part of it. It means a lot to me,” said Smith, an Olympic gold medalist.

Columbus Crew legend Frankie Hejduk had the best shoe game on the court, but came to play soccer.

“It is a little bit weird for me as a soccer guy to be inside with no air. Time to get that oxygen thing down,” said Hejduk.

