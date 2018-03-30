Parkland Shooting Survivor David Hogg Rejects Fox News Host Laura Ingraham’s Apology for Mocking Him

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg says he is refusing to accept Laura Ingraham’s apology.

The war of words between the student leader and the Fox News host began when Hogg said he’d been rejected by his four top college choices, including UCLA, despite having a 4.2 GPA and an SAT score of 1270.

Apparently amused by Hogg’s misfortune, Ingraham tauntingly tweeted: “David Hogg rejected by four colleges to which he applied and whines about it.”

The comment sparked widespread backlash against Ingraham and her show, “The Ingraham Angle” appears to be paying the price as several advertisers say they’re walking away.

After the exodus of advertisers, Ingraham tweeted an apology.

“On reflection, in the spirit of holy week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused [David] or any of the brave victims of Parkland.”

But Hogg’s not buying it.

“The only reason she is apologizing is because, at the time, a third of her advertisers dropped out,” he told Inside Edition. “It was only after that we called for the boycott that she apologized.”

He added: “I think it is a sick excuse she is using to apologize. I think every week is a good week to apologize and not make these decisions to call out a 17-year-old like me who had to live through something like this and everyone else who has been rejected from college too — it is just awful.

She made no mention of the uproar on her show Thursday night except for a cryptic remark when she asked people tweeting at her to be kind.

Despite the rejection from the colleges, Hogg is optimistic about the work he and his classmates are doing.

“What I think is important to realize is that if you want to change the world, the most important thing is believing that you can and working every day to ensure that the people around you have the best life possible,” he said. “Eventually, you can and will change the world, it is just holding on to that faith is the hardest part.”

Emotions ran high in Miami Thursday as Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2007, hit a home run on opening day.

As he touched home plate Thursday, Rizzo tapped a patch on his chest with the initials “MSD” and adorned with 17 stars — one for each Parkland victim.

The Cubs were playing the Miami Marlins, just 45 miles from the high school where the shooting occurred.

Rizzo’s bat was engraved with another tribute, “#MSDStrong.”

Talking to reporters after the game, he called the homer an “out of body experience.”

