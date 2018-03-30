Several brands launch April Fools’ jokes early

(WCMH) — It’s not quite April yet, but that isn’t stopping some brands from launching their April Fools’ jokes a little early.

Burger King announced Friday a new ‘Chocolate Whopper.’ The Chocolate Whopper includes a flame-grilled chocolate patty on chocolate cake buns, with raspberry syrup, white chocolate rings, candied blood oranges, milk chocolate leaves, and vanilla frosting.

Other April Fools’ pranks from brands include:

Porch Piracy Protection from Man Crates

Chegg announced a pillow that allows you to learn by osmosis

FreshDirect announced it is offering ‘bunny foraged herbs’

Also, SodaStream announced the SodaSoak bubble bath machine, and the Energizer Bunny has been named the Peeps celebrity creative director.