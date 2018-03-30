‘Smallville’ Actress Kristin Kreuk ‘Disturbed’ by Past Involvement With Alleged Sex Trafficking Cult

Television actress Kristin Kreuk is breaking her silence about her past involvement with an alleged sex cult.

The former “Smallville” cast member took to Twitter to respond to allegations that she and onetime co-star Allison Mack helped recruit young women to join NXIVM (pronounced Nexium), a group that touts itself as a self-help service.

Leader Keith Raniere was charged this week in upstate New York with sex trafficking.

The actresses took part in the program, but Kreuk tweeted, “I left about five years ago and had minimal contact with those who were still involved.”

She added: “The accusations that I was in the ‘inner circle’ or recruited women as ‘sex slaves’ are blatantly false. During my time, I never experienced any illegal or nefarious activity. I am horrified and disgusted by what has come out.”

She also praised victims who have come forward with the allegations leading to Raniere’s arrest.

“Thank you to all the brave women who have come forward to share your stories,” she said, referring to unnamed women cited in the criminal complaint. According to the court document, Raniere used female members as sex slaves and branded them in their pubic areas while other members held them down.

Video obtained by Inside Edition shows Mack singing at a 2015 birthday for Raniere, a celebration that lasted a week. She was so enraptured with the leader that she was moved to tears.

Mack was with Raniere when he was arrested in Mexico by federal police. The group has said they are cooperating with authorities and vowed to clear Raniere’s name.

