Social media helps find owner of dozens of photos found in box bought at Dublin Goodwill

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) – It took less than 15 minutes to find the owners of some lost photos after they were posted to Facebook Friday.

Donna Keidel says she purchased a storage box for slides a couple years ago. When she got home with the box, she found a tray of slides in one of the trays.

“For some reason, today… it dawned on me that you all might be able to help me solve the mystery of who these photos belong to and then I can hopefully return them to their family. I know I’d be heartbroken to lose family pictures,” she posted on Facebook.

The photos were taken in the late 70s or early 80s and include photos from Dublin High School basketball games.

About 15 minutes after Keidel posted the photos, someone responded and said they know the people in the photos.

Keidel says she will be returning the photos very soon.