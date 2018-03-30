Three teens indicted for shooting at Ohio priest who was gathering eggs

Fr. John Kumse (CREDIT: St Mary's Church, Collinwood OH)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say teenagers have been indicted for shooting at a priest gathering eggs from his church’s chicken coop in Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday that Amin Walker and Jaylen Miller, both 16, and 18-year-old Kenitra Robinson face attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and other charges.

Prosecutors said Friday the 65-year-old priest from St. Mary Catholic Church was “ambushed” in December by Walker and Miller, who demanded he hand over the eggs. Prosecutors say the priest began running away, prompting the teens to fire multiple rounds that missed as the priest slipped and fell to the ground. The teens left in a stolen van where Robinson was waiting.

WKYC identified the priest as Father John Kumse.

Walker and Miller were initially charged as juveniles.

Court records don’t indicate if they’ve been assigned attorneys.

