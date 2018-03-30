VIDEO: Grandview Heights police looking for man seen stealing packages on camera

By Published: Updated:

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH (WCMH) — Police in Grandview Heights are looking for a man caught on camera stealing packages from a house on W. 3rd Ave.

The homeowner’s surveillance camera captured a suspect, a white male believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, removing three small packages from the front porch of a home in the 1800 block of W. 3rd Ave.

The suspect then leaves on foot towards Glenn Avenue.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Grandview Heights Police Department at 614-488-7901.

