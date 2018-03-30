White powder causes hazmat situation at Columbus Police headquarters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hazmat crews have evacuated parts of the Columbus Division of Police headquarters after a white powder was discovered in an envelope.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, hazmat crews were called to CPD headquarters at about 9:18am, Friday after an unknown substance was found in the building.

Columbus police say an employee in the Public Records Unit found white powder in an envelope.

The surrounding area where the envelope was found has been evacuated, but no injuries have been reported.

