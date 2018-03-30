Wife of Westerville police shooting suspect speaks exclusively with NBC4

Candace Smith in an interview with NBC4.

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – For the first time, Quentin Smith’s wife sat down with a reporter to talk about the ordeal that saddened an entire community–the deaths of Officer Eric Joering and officer Anthony Morelli.

Candace Smith told NBC4’s Rob Sneed she thinks about both officers daily and says, though her pain, she’s been receiving death threats.

“Firstly because it’s two people who lost their lives trying to save me,” said Candace Smith.

Candace Smith also said she is now in hiding because she fears for her life.

“My picture. My daughter’s name has been posted on white supremacist sites. Comments of, you know, the KKK should burn down the house with us in it,” said Candace Smith.

As far as her husband Quentin Smith, she also says he suffers from mental illness and wasn’t taking his medicine the day of the shooting.

