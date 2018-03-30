Woman becomes Texas’ first deaf female officer

DALHART, TX (KAMR) A Texas woman is making history after being sworn in as the state’s first deaf female police officer.

Erica Trevino is the newest recruit for the Dalhart Police Department.

It’s the dream job she’s wanted since she was in Kindergarten, but growing up, people told her she couldn’t achieve her goal because of her disability.

“I just realized I’m not going to let anyone tell me what I can do and what I cannot do. So I decided to become a police officer. It’s been a long, hard path, but here I am,” said Trevino.

It’s that same drive and tenacity that led Chief David Conner to look past her disability and discover her special qualities.

“She has her bachelor’s degree in forensic science, she graduated 3rd from her class in the Academy, she’s very intelligent and articulate,” said Conner. “I believe she can do the job just like any other police officer.”

Her first day is April 14th.

Chief Conner said he’s created special procedures to help Trevino with communication.

She is able to hear calls over the police radio but dispatch will also text all calls to her phone.

The department bought a special cell phone to help with that.

Plus, Trevino will also have a partner during her shifts.

Officer Trevino has been deaf her entire life and has had to overcome stereotypes.

She made history today, but she’s just getting started.

She said her next goal is to join the department’s Criminal Investigation Department.