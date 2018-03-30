WV passes law making cyberbullying punishable with jail time

CHARLESTON, WV (WDVM) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a law that state delegates say will protect West Virginia children from cyberbullying.

House Bill 2655 will go into effect June 8th.

The bill, known as “Grace’s Law” is an amendment to the West Virginia Computer Crime and Abuse Act and would send anyone convicted of cyberbullying to jail for a year and/or fine them $500.

Officials say the bill is modeled after bills in other states and named after Grace McComas, a 15-year old Maryland teen who took her life after a case of cyberbullying.

