$521 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Sold in New Jersey

The $521 million jackpot was sold in New Jersey.

Mega Millions says one winning ticket was sold in Friday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 11, 28, 31, 46, 59 and Mega Ball 1.

It is not clear where exactly the ticket was sold, but it was the nation’s 10th-largest lottery jackpot.

The cash option for the win would pay $317 million or the recipient could have payments made over 29 years.

