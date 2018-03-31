Basketball fans of all ages participate in family-friendly ‘Bounce’ parade at McFerson Commons

By Published:

GALLERY: Ballers of all ages at the “Bounce” family-friendly parade at McFerson Commons

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands of delighted basketball fans, decked out in purple shirts and dribbling purple balls, paraded up Nationwide Boulevard Sunday during the family-friendly “Bounce” event.

“Bounce” is one of many events surrounding the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Columbus. Thousands of fans dribbled from McFerson Commons to Tourney Town, the official fan festival of the event.

The first 2,500 fans got a free basketball and t-shirt.

The championship game between Mississippi State University and the University of Notre Dame is Sunday, April 1, at 6pm at Nationwide Arena.

 

