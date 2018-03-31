Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

A collection of basketballs given to participants in the "Bounce" fun parade around the Women's Final Four in Columbus, Ohio, March 31, 2018 (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Basketball fans of all ages participate in the "Bounce" parade March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Columbus Division of Police mounted units March 31, 2018 at McFerson Commons in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio the afternoon of March 31, 2018. Columbus is hosting the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four. (WCMH photo/Michelle Rotuno-Johnson)