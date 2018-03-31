One killed in vehicle accident in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A single-vehicle accident in west Columbus has left one person dead.

The accident happened around 4am Saturday near the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and South Ogden Avenue. According to Columbus Police, one person was transported to Mount Carmel West in “extremely critical, life-threatening” condition. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Sullivant Avenue is closed in both directions between South Ogden Avenue and South Burgess Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.

