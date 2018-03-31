One killed in vehicle accident in west Columbus

By Published: Updated:
Columbus Police investigate a fatal accident near the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and South Ogden Avenue. (WCMH photo/Ronnie Clark)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A single-vehicle accident in west Columbus has left one person dead.

The accident happened around 4am Saturday near the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and South Ogden Avenue. According to Columbus Police, one person was transported to Mount Carmel West in “extremely critical, life-threatening” condition. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Sullivant Avenue is closed in both directions between South Ogden Avenue and South Burgess Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s