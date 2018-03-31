Court: Government can’t block immigrant teens from abortion

Published:
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, file photo, activists with Planned Parenthood demonstrate in support of a pregnant 17-year-old being held in a Texas facility for unaccompanied immigrant children to obtain an abortion, outside of the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington. A federal court in Washington told the Trump administration Friday, March 30, 2018, that the government can't interfere with the ability of pregnant immigrant teens being held in federal custody to obtain abortions. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal court in Washington has told the Trump administration that the government can’t interfere with the ability of pregnant immigrant teens being held in federal custody to obtain abortions.

A judge issued an order Friday evening barring the government from “interfering with or obstructing” pregnant minors’ access to abortion counseling or abortions, among other things, while a lawsuit proceeds. The order covers pregnant minors being held in federal custody after entering the country illegally.

Lawyers for the Department of Health and Human Services, which is responsible for sheltering children who illegally enter the country unaccompanied by a parent, have said the department has a policy of “refusing to facilitate” abortions.

