Democrats tell embattled congresswoman to quit; she says no

By Published:
FILE - In this March 4, 2015, file photo, Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-Conn. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Saturday, March 31, 2018, some Connecticut Democrats are calling for their embattled colleague to step down for not protecting female staffers who say they experienced violence, death threats and sexual harassment by her former chief of staff. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Embattled Connecticut U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty is ignoring calls from fellow Democrats for her to step down for not protecting female staffers who said they experienced violence, death threats and sexual harassment by her former chief of staff.

Esty is an outspoken advocate for the #MeToo movement. She has apologized for not protecting the staffers in her Washington office but on Saturday continued to dismiss calls for her to resign.

Former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz (BY’-suh-wits) says the “emerging story regarding battery, harassment and threatening” from Esty’s ex-chief of staff and Esty’s handling of the response are “very troubling.” She says, “Congresswoman Esty must step down from her position.”

Senate President Martin M. Looney says if recent news stories are true “Congresswoman Esty should do the right thing and resign.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s