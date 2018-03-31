Local boy’s wish granted by Make-A-Wish Foundation

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — A very special boy had a very special wish fulfilled on Saturday.

Sully Brown, 7, was diagnosed with acute lymphoid leukemia in 2014. After a three year battle filled with tough treatments, he is now in remission. But that’s not the only good news — Sully found out on Saturday that he’s headed to Disney World with his family, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Sully received the good news at the Hilliard KidsFest and Bunny Run at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. He said he’s ready to go to the most magical place on Earth, where he plans to train like a Jedi.

“I’ve been playing fights with my daddy,” Sully said.

“He’s gotten pretty good with a lightsaber,” Sully’s father, Zach Brooks, said. “I can’t wait to have him test out his skills a little bit.”

Sully is also looking forward to meeting his favorite Disney characters, swimming in the pool and visiting the ocean.

Sully and his family leave for Disney World in two and a half weeks.