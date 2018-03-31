Local boy’s wish granted by Make-A-Wish Foundation

By Published:

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — A very special boy had a very special wish fulfilled on Saturday.

Sully Brown, 7, was diagnosed with acute lymphoid leukemia in 2014. After a three year battle filled with tough treatments, he is now in remission. But that’s not the only good news — Sully found out on Saturday that he’s headed to Disney World with his family, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Sully received the good news at the Hilliard KidsFest and Bunny Run at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. He said he’s ready to go to the most magical place on Earth, where he plans to train like a Jedi.

“I’ve been playing fights with my daddy,” Sully said.

“He’s gotten pretty good with a lightsaber,” Sully’s father, Zach Brooks, said. “I can’t wait to have him test out his skills a little bit.”

Sully is also looking forward to meeting his favorite Disney characters, swimming in the pool and visiting the ocean.

Sully and his family leave for Disney World in two and a half weeks.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s