Nurse Who Said Stephon Clark “Deserved” To be Shot by Police is Fired From Job

A Sacramento nurse who said an unarmed black man “deserved” to be shot by police was fired from her hospital job.

Faith Linthicum was a nurse at Kaiser Permanente’s Roseville Medical Center at the time that she posted the controversial Facebook comments saying that Stephon Clark, who was gunned down by police in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18, “deserved it for being stupid,” reports said.

Before Linthicum restricted access to her Facebook page, civil rights activist Christina Arechiga took a screengrab of the comments and shared it on her social media accounts, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

“This woman works in labor and delivery – how can be trust[ed] her with our black and brown babies?” Arechiga wrote on a post that has since been widely circulated.

***update: This nurse is no longer with Kaiser…. Posted by Christina Arechiga on Friday, March 23, 2018

Once officials at Linthicum’s job got wind of the post she’d made, she was placed on administrative leave pending and investigation, reports said.

On Thursday, it was announced that the nurse was no longer employed at Kaiser Permanente.

“Kaiser Permanente does not tolerate hate or discrimination…We want to emphasize that the comments expressed by this employee, who is no longer with the organization, do not in any way reflect Kaiser Permanente’s views or actions,” a hospital spokesman said in a statement to the Sacramento Bee.

Officers fired 20 shots at Clark, 22, after they said they believed he had a gun.

They later discovered he was actually holding a cell phone.

RELATED STORIES



Police Bodycam Footage Shows Hail of Bullets as Cops Mistook iPhone for Gun





Family of 4 Found Dead While on Mexican Vacation Died of Toxic Gas Inhalation, Police Say





Police Identify the Last of the Victims After FIU Bridge Collapse

