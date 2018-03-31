Ohio families welcome soldiers home after yearlong deployment

MCCONNELSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Ohio National Guard’s 2nd battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment returned home Saturday.

They return from a nearly yearlong deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

There was a parade route through the town McConnelsville welcoming all 285 back home.

“It’s like a death in the family once their gone for a month or two and then it’s like they come back. It’s just hard,” said Mary Lambert, the wife of a sergeant who returned from his fourth deployment.

She said the excitement for their children seeing their father returning never gets old, and sergeant John Lambert is happy to be home.

“It’s been a long year,” said John. “It’s great to reunite.”

He’s coming back from Afghanistan to three children and his wife.

While he says he’s ready for activities with the family, there is one thing he’s looking to do once he gets home.

“I want to actually sit in a chair and watch T.V. instead of on my laptop.”