One injured after car, motorcycle collide on I-270 N near Cemetery Road

HILLIARD (WCMH) — One person was taken to Grant Medical Center after a car and motorcycle collided on I-270 northbound, south of Cemetery Road, on Saturday afternoon.

Hilliard Police say I-270 N will be closed in the area for several hours. The ramps from I-70 to I-270 N are also closed.

Traffic is backed up past Fisher Road.

