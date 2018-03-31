Pharmacies offer free medication reviews for older Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Older Ohioans can get free, private reviews of their medications at pharmacies around the state to help them avoid falls caused by dizziness, drowsiness or confusion.

The Ohio Department of Aging is partnering with the Ohio Pharmacists Association in the first week of April.

Pharmacy staffers will help identify medicines and drug combinations that can increase the risk of falls, which authorities say are a major cause of emergency room visits, hospitalizations and deaths for older Ohioans. State aging authorities say 1 in 3 people over age of 60 experience falls during the year.

Walgreens and Kroger Co. stores are among those participating.

