Police investigating east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Friday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Napoleon Avenue around 4:33pm Friday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one victim, later identified as Rapheal Jones, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, Jones said he was in his front yard when he heard several shots ring out. He told officers he began to run and was hit by a single gunshot. Witnesses told investigators they saw an unknown black man approach jones, pull out a handgun and fire several shots at Jones.

Jones was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Columbus police Assault Detective Steven Kaethow at 614-645-4740 or to report a tip anonymously by calling Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

The shooting remains under investigation.