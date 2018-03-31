Police: Judge admits to stealing neighbor’s underwear

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge who police say repeatedly broke into his neighbor’s home to steal her underwear has been removed from the bench.

Robert Cicale pleaded not guilty Friday to burglary. The Suffolk County district court judge was held on $25,000 bail.

Police said the woman was alone in her East Islip home on Thursday when she heard a noise and saw a man running off. Officers say they found Cicale carrying the woman’s “soiled undergarments.”

Court papers said Cicale admitted that he “went into the house to take the panties again.”

Cicale’s attorney said his client had a stellar reputation.

A court spokesman said the judge is “temporarily relieved of his judicial duties.”

