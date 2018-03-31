U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Demetrius Faulkner

Faulkner is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for discharging a firearm at or near prohibited premises.

Faulker is described as a black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Terry Maxwell

Maxwell is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Maxwell is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Sara Schoonover

Schoonover is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Schoonover is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has gray eyes and blond hair.

Robert Stires

Stires is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Stires is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.