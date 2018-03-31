Man killed in accident on East Main Street south of downtown Columbus

One person was killed in a car accident on East Main Street Saturday morning. (WCMH photo/Dan Pearlman)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say one man was killed in an accident on East Main Street, south of downtown Columbus, Saturday morning.

It happened around 8:20am on the 400 block of East Main Street. According to police, the vehicle was traveling west on East Main Street at a high rate of speed and crashed into a pole. Officers found a gun at the scene.

East Main Street is closed between South Grant Avenue and Interstate 71. 

According to police, one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

