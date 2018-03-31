Man killed in accident on East Main Street south of downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say one man was killed in an accident on East Main Street, south of downtown Columbus, Saturday morning.

It happened around 8:20am on the 400 block of East Main Street. According to police, the vehicle was traveling west on East Main Street at a high rate of speed and crashed into a pole. Officers found a gun at the scene.

East Main Street is closed between South Grant Avenue and Interstate 71.

According to police, one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.