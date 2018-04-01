Cat Stuck Between Two Automatic Doors is Rescued

It’s not quite clear how one cat became lodged in between automatic glass doors at a hotel, but thanks to rescuers, the animal got out safely.

Animal rescuers responded to a hotel in England after a manager spotted the stuck in the hotel’s entrance between panes of glass.

The cat was reportedly trying to get out of the rain on Wednesday.

”He was soaking wet and freezing cold and had been trying to find somewhere warm and dry to curl up — unfortunately he chose a rather hazardous spot,” RSPCA Animal Collection Officer Kate Wright told a local outlet.

The kitten was rescued from the spot and taken to the vet.

It’s not clear if the animal is a stray.

