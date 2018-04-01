FirstEnergy Solutions files for bankruptcy

AKRON, OH (WKBN) – FirstEnergy Solutions filed for bankruptcy late Saturday night. The company hopes to restructure more than $1 billion of debt.

This will only affect FirstEnergy Solutions and First Energy Nuclear Operating companies. First Energy President and CEO Charles E. Jones said in a prepared statement, this will not affect anyone who gets electrical service from FirstEnergy.

“FirstEnergy and its other subsidiaries are not part of this Chapter 11 filing.The six million customers of our regulated utilities will continue to receive the same reliable service, while our regulated generation facilities will continue normal operations,” Jones said.

