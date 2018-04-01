Grandview family wakes up to robber standing in doorway

GRANDVIEW, OH (WCMH) — Imagine waking up in the middle of the night to see a stranger standing in your bedroom doorway.

That’s the nightmare a Grandview family woke up to last month, and officials are asking for help finding the robber.

Investigators said the break-in happened just after 1am on March 20. The suspect pried open the rear window of a home, entered and removed several electronics.

The suspect kept pressing on, heading upstairs into the master bedroom. There, the victims woke up and chased the unidentified thief out of the home.

Although officials did not identify the location where the robbery happened, they did release two surveillance photos in hopes of sparking tips to identify a suspect. The robber’s escape vehicle is described as a silver four-door vehicle that was parked in a rear alley.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.