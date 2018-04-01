High school teacher from Nelsonville hopes to run against Rep. Steve Stivers in November

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A teacher from Athens County is setting his eyes on Washington.

Rob Jarvis is a high school government teacher from Nelsonville, Ohio. He is running as a Democrat for Ohio’s 15th congressional district, hoping to become the challenger to Republican Rep. Steve Stivers in November. Jarvis will face Rick Neal, an international aid worker and former Peace Corps volunteer from Columbus in the Democratic primary on May 8.

Jarvis sat down with NBC4’s Mike Jackson to discuss where he stands on the issues, including the economy, health care, gun control, public schools, right-to-work and more on The Spectrum. Watch the full interview above.

