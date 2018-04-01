Late Night Slice ‘announces’ new 80,000-foot pizza complex at Easton

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mikey’s Late Night Slice is expanding far beyond its central Columbus restaurant locations.
The Columbus-based pizza joint posted its plans for a $27.5 million, 80,000-foot “pizza complex” at the site of the old Dick’s Sporting Goods at Easton Market.
Calling the proposed new restaurant “Willy Wonka-esque,” the Mikey’s social media team touts their new location’s amenities, including a mosh pit and the Pizza Time Theater.
“The massive restaurant will also feature interactive areas where patrons can immerse themselves in the world of pizza,” the restaurant said on Instagram. “One of the most anticipated areas of the vast complex is the Food Truck Race Track where riders will race a 25 year-old step van around and try to keep it from breaking down. There will be a Garlic Sauce Lazy River with swim-up bar that will meander throughout the complex and even a climbing wall that will challenge climbers to work for their meal.”
Mikey’s Late Night Slice is moving up and in a big way. The Columbus-based restaurant concept has signed a 50 year lease to take over the capital city’s largest available retail space; the recently-vacated, two-story Dicks Sporting Goods at Easton Market, just west of Easton Towne Center. At a staggering 80,000 square feet, the move is ambitious to say the least. In fact, the new “Wonka-esque” pizza Complex will be the largest single restaurant in the United States. The massive restaurant will also feature interactive areas where patrons can immerse themselves in the world of pizza. One of the most anticipated areas of the vast complex is the Food Truck Race Track where riders will race a 25 year-old step van around and try to keep it from breaking down. There will be a Garlic Sauce Lazy River with swim-up bar that will meander throughout the complex and even a climbing wall that will challenge climbers to work for their meal. “I’m most excited about the Pizza Time Theater and mosh pit”, says Owner Bryce Ungerott, “The animatronics were found at an abandoned Showbiz Pizza Place at Westland Mall. The place had been boarded up for 30 years. No one knew it was there!” They even managed to salvage the huge purple gorilla that sings Elvis tunes. Harking back to Columbus’ themed restaurants of yesteryear, think Kahiki but with pizza, the expansive restaurant will have something for everyone. The price tag for this venture is nothing short of immense as well. The group estimates the project to come in at a whooping 27.5M. “Money Shmoney,” says Sorboro. “We got that YUM Brands money, Dawg!” Stay tuned for future articles releasing more details! #AsSeenInColumbus #Columbus #Ohio #April1st #HappyEaster
Of course, given the date they posted this announcement, you should take it with a grain of salt (or perhaps a side of Unicorn Sauce).