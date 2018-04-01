Late Night Slice ‘announces’ new 80,000-foot pizza complex at Easton

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mikey’s Late Night Slice is expanding far beyond its central Columbus restaurant locations.

The Columbus-based pizza joint posted its plans for a $27.5 million, 80,000-foot “pizza complex” at the site of the old Dick’s Sporting Goods at Easton Market.

Calling the proposed new restaurant “Willy Wonka-esque,” the Mikey’s social media team touts their new location’s amenities, including a mosh pit and the Pizza Time Theater.

“The massive restaurant will also feature interactive areas where patrons can immerse themselves in the world of pizza,” the restaurant said on Instagram. “One of the most anticipated areas of the vast complex is the Food Truck Race Track where riders will race a 25 year-old step van around and try to keep it from breaking down. There will be a Garlic Sauce Lazy River with swim-up bar that will meander throughout the complex and even a climbing wall that will challenge climbers to work for their meal.”

Of course, given the date they posted this announcement, you should take it with a grain of salt (or perhaps a side of Unicorn Sauce).