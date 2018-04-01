Max’s Mission: Shy, mixed-breed Louis rescued from hoarding situation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max stopped by RESCUEDOhio to meet Louis.

Louis is on the shyer side, but in the couple months that he’s been with RESCUEDOhio, he’s come a long way. Louis was rescued from a hoarding situation. When he came to his foster home, he was underweight and afraid.

“When he first came to us, he appeared to have never gone outside before,” said Melissa Liljefelt with RESCUEDOhio. “He didn’t understand. He was terrified. He was shaking, so it has taken him quite a while to understand what is appropriate for a dog.”

Louis is doing much better, but he’s still a shy guy who would do best with a family who understands his needs. A household with another dog is a must.

“He is comforted mostly by his current foster bud, who has really helped him come out of his shell,” Liljeflet said.

Louis loves dogs, toys and treats.

“He learned to sit. He loves to play with the ball. He loves to get his treats,” Liljefelt said.

He enjoys playing, but he is also the perfect cuddle bug.

For more information about adopting Louis, visit RESCUEDOhio’s website. To learn more about Max’s Mission, check out Hattie’s Facebook page and follow along with Max’s adventures on Instagram.