No April Fool: Expect snow Sunday night into Monday

CENTRAL OH (WCMH) — Spring has sprung, but Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber says to expect snowfall in central Ohio late Sunday night into early Monday.

A swath of rain and snow will reach the I-70 corridor after sunset Sunday, and will likely accumulate 1-3 inches on grassy surfaces overnight, leaving some slippery spots on the roads for the morning commute. Sunshine will melt the snow fairly quickly on Monday, with temperatures rising into the upper 40s.

The snow will be moderate times along the I-70 corridor and areas to the south for several hours centered around midnight, with 2-3 inches possible in Piketon, Chillicothe, Logan, and Athens. Up to 2 inches could blanket the Columbus area, with amounts dipping to 1 inch north of Marysville and Delaware, based on the current storm track across Arkansas and Tennessee to the Mid-Atlantic coast late tonight through Monday morning.