Notre Dame fans celebrating championship win in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Notre Dame fans are celebrating in Columbus tonight.

This win over Mississippi State on Easter Sunday, is a special day some may say for the team as it was 17 years ago to this date the women’s team won the national championships back in 2001.

“I have all the faith in the world because I think it is going to come down to the buzzer. Notre Dame coming up,” said Notre Dame fan Willie Dunnum.

He was absolutely right. Notre Dame brought the luck of the Irish to Columbus.

“Oh my God they were down by 13. Got luck of the Irish.”

It was junior guard Arike Ogunbowale, the hero of the UConn upset, who made that buzzer beater shot.

“She is clutch, she’s clutch she come through every time.”

“I was thinking deja vu because she did it two nights ago. She’s awesome. She’s just awesome.”

It looked hopeful for Mississippi state fans at one point. But a disappointing loss to a fantastic season.

“I got my hopes up last year when we were in the finals and we lost. So I’ve learned as a life long Mississippi State fan to never get my hopes up to high,” said Mississippi State fan AJ Wilson.

Notre Dame, the 2018 National Women’s champions, taking home the NCAA Division I trophy back to South Bend.