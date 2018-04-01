One man injured in shooting at party in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is recovering after he was shot at a party in east Columbus early Sunday morning.

Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Idlewild Drive around 1:27am Sunday on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Macio Lowery, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, Lowery was at a friend’s house for a party when a fight broke out. Lowery was shot during the altercation. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Columbus Police Assault Detective Anthony Richardson at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.