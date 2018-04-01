South Columbus crash leaves one person dead, another in critical condition

By Published:
A crash on Refugee Road left one person dead and another person in critical condition late Saturday. (WCMH photo/Ronnie Clark)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a vehicle accident in south Columbus Saturday night.

The crash happened around 11:53pm Saturday on the 1900 block of Refugee Road. According to police, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the crash.

Refugee Road was blocked between Fairwood Avenue and Refugee Park while emergency crews responded to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s