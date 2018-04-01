South Columbus crash leaves one person dead, another in critical condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a vehicle accident in south Columbus Saturday night.

The crash happened around 11:53pm Saturday on the 1900 block of Refugee Road. According to police, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the crash.

Refugee Road was blocked between Fairwood Avenue and Refugee Park while emergency crews responded to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

