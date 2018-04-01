Southeast Columbus shooting leaves one person in critical condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in southeast Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Liberty Bell Lane around 3:46am Sunday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. No further information was immediately available.

