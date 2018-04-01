Trooper Makes Emotional Last Radio Call Before Retirement

An Arizona trooper gave a tearful last radio call to his colleagues to end his nearly four-decade career.

In a video shared by the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Twitter, Trooper Mark Gilberg can be heard announcing his final goodbye to his colleagues.

“Badge 2988 began his career March11, 1981… this will be my final 10-7,” Gilberg said through the radio as he fought back tears.

The dispatcher is heard saying back: “10-4, and you’re making me cry too, did everyone copy that?”

Gilberg then went on to thank his coworkers for all they’d done for him.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege,” Gilberg said on the radio. “And a great career, it’s been a great adventure. Thirty-seven years and three weeks later – it’s been a great ride, thank you very much and keep smiling.”

The dispatcher responded with “we appreciate everything you have done.”

After the call, Gilberg broke down in down in tears.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman, Bart Graves, said Gilberg is the longest-serving Arizona DPS trooper and is a “work horse” with “incredible work ethic,” Fox News reported.

He retired after 37 years and three weeks.

The video of the emotional moment has been like nearly 600 times on Twitter.

