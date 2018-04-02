11-Foot Alligator Pulled From Florida Family’s Swimming Pool

Some Florida cops who thought they were going to have a slow Easter Sunday night were rudely awakened to the realities of life in the Sunshine State thanks to a massive reptile.

When the deputies from the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an alligator in a swimming pool, they likely weren’t hugely surprised, but then they saw the beast.

In a family’s pool, deputies found a gator that measured a whopping 11 feet long.

According to the sheriff’s office, the gator made its way into the pool the hard way.

“The 11-foot intruder didn’t gracefully make his way through an open door. He decided instead, to bust right through the screen,” the office wrote on Instagram.

Video taken at the scene shows the intimidating lizard as it swims and thrashes and puts up a short fight before it is finally wrangled by officials.

