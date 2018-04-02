A Look Back at Robert F. Kennedy’s Speech on the Day Martin Luther King Jr. Was Assassinated

On April 4, 1968, Robert F. Kennedy was on the campaign trail in Indianapolis when he learned that Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated and delivered a moving speech as he broke the news to the crowd unaware of the civil rights leader’s death.

“I have bad news for you, for all of our fellow citizens, and people who love peace all over the world, and that is that Martin Luther King was shot and killed tonight,” Kennedy said. “Martin Luther King dedicated his life to love and to justice for his fellow human beings, and he died because of that effort.”

The crowd was mostly African-American and Kennedy emphasized non-violence in his remarks in the spirit of Martin Luther King’s beliefs.

The sheriff’s department had tried to get Kennedy to cancel the speech, believing it was too dangerous, but he refused.

He abandoned his scheduled campaign speech and gave this one instead.

“For those of you who are black — considering the evidence there evidently is that there were white people who were responsible —you can be filled with bitterness, with hatred, and a desire for revenge,” Kennedy continued.

“We can move in that direction as a country, in great polarization — black people amongst black, white people amongst white, filled with hatred toward one another. Or we can make an effort, as Martin Luther King did, to understand and to comprehend, and to replace that violence, that stain of bloodshed that has spread across our land, with an effort to understand with compassion and love.

Riots broke out in other cities after the news spread, but there were no riots in Indianapolis.

Read Full Speech Below:



