‘Affluenza’ teen set for release after two years in prison

FORT WORTH, TX (AP) — A 20-year-old who as a teenager used an “affluenza” defense regarding a drunken-driving wreck that killed four people is set to be released Monday.

Ethan Couch has served almost two years in jail for a revoked probation and is to be freed from the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas. He’s been serving a 720-day sentence after his 2016 probation revocation for attending a party where alcohol was served.

Couch was 16 when the truck he was driving killed pedestrians in June 2013. A psychologist at his manslaughter trial blamed his actions on “affluenza,” or irresponsibility due to family wealth.

“We’ll continue to watch him, because we have a partnership with Tarrant County to make sure that he at least adheres to all his rules of probation,” Colleen Sheehey-Church, president of MADD, told KTVT.

His mother, Tonya Couch, awaits trial on charges of hindering apprehension of a felon and money laundering after she fled to Mexico with Ethan in 2015.