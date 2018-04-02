Better Call Jackson: Helping thaw faulty fridge issues

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Imagine shelling out thousands of dollars for a new refrigerator, but you have to rely on coolers to preserve your perishable foods. That’s what the Johnson family did for nearly two years.

The family purchased a new LG fridge a few years ago but had to make dozens of service calls on the unit, until it was replaced by a new Whirlpool product. Within months, similar problems developed with the new unit. Again they had to make numerous service calls to replace the motherboard and other parts.

“We’ve had repeated repairs on it now and it cost us another Thanksgiving and Christmas’, says Christina Johnson. Like a bad dream, a second Whirlpool product replaced the previous and like clockwork, the same issues.

It was starting to feel like Groundhog Day for Jim Johnson,

“We had to take the exact same model, it was exactly the same, had the same parts going out, all the same symptoms and everything’, said Johnson. That’s when the family contacted Better Call Jackson.

“What about people who require medication to be refrigerated?” says Mrs. Johnson.

The Johnsons could go to small claims court or contact the Ohio Attorney Generals Office.

Melissa Smith is the Director of Consumer Education with the Attorney General’s office.

“We’ll then take that dispute to the business and see if the business is willing to resolve it, from there, we’ll engage in a back and forth and hope we can meet a resolution in the end where the consumer is happy with the results,” said Smith.

Instead of taking another Whirlpool product, the Johnsons decided instead, to accept about $2,400 to purchase another unit, this time another LG product.

They purchased extended warranties on all of their products and never had a warranty issue, it was always with the product. Jim Johnson doesn’t blame the manufacturer, but rather the process of assembling the units.

“Even though the refrigerator is assembled here in the USA, their parts are made overseas cheap as can be and they’re getting exactly what they’re paying for,” says Johnson.

With the warranties and the coolers and the amount of food that was spoiled, the Johnson’s total the amount of money lost over the last few years is nearly $8,000.